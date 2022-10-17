UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to visit India from 18 to 20 October
Antonio Guterres will start his India visit by paying tribute to the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai
New Delhi: Secretary-General of the United Nations (UNSG) Antonio Guterres will be on an official visit to India from 18 to 20 October, 2022, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday. This will be Guterres’ first visit to India, since he commenced his second term in office in January 2022.
During his first term in office, he visited India from 1 to 4 October, 2018.
Antonio Guterres India visit
Guterres will start his India visit by paying tribute to the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai.
He will also address the public at IIT Mumbai, where he will speak on – “India @75: UN-India Partnership: Strengthening South-South Cooperation”.
UNSG to visit Gujarat
Guterres will be in Gujarat on 20 October where will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) booklet, logo and tagline.
In Kevadiya, Gujarat, the UNSG is expected to pay floral tributes at the Statue of Unity. He will also be visiting India’s first solar-powered village in Modhera (Gujarat) and other development projects in the area. UNSG will also be visiting the Sun Temple in Modhera, before departing for his onward destination.
For the unversed, the concept of LiFE was introduced in November 2021 by PM Modi during COP26 at Glasgow. Back then, the Prime Minister had urged the global community of individuals and institutions to drive LiFE as an international mass movement towards “mindful and deliberate utilisation, instead of mindless and destructive consumption” to protect and preserve the environment.
Mission LiFE will be India’s signature initiative at the United Nations and other international platforms for showcasing climate action and early achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.
EAM-UNSG to hold bilateral discussions on global issues
External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar will be hold bilateral discussions with the UNSG on issues of global concern, steps to deepen India’s engagement with the UN, including through India’s upcoming Presidency of the G20 and reformed multilateralism.
