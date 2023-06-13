'UN needs to be more democratic and representative': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
UNSC currently comprises five permanent members China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US. There are 10 elected non-permanent members who serve two-year terms. India completed its two-year term in December last year
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that since India has still not found a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), the “moral legitimacy” of the global body is getting “undermined.”
His comments came during an address at a seminar held in New Delhi to mark 75 years of United Nations Peacekeeping. The defence minister also said that now is the time that UN bodies become “more democratic and representative of the current realities of our age”.
“While we commemorate the past, we must also look towards the future. One important reform that stares us in our faces is to make UN decision-making bodies, including the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), more reflective of demographic realities of the world,” Singh said as he shared the dias with UN Resident Coordinator Shombi Sharp.
One important reform that stares us in our faces is to make the UN decision making bodies, including the United Nations Security Council, more reflective of demographic realities of the world. When India, the most populous nation of the world, does not find a seat as a permanent…
Related Articles
— रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) June 13, 2023
UNSC currently comprises five permanent members China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US. There are 10 elected non-permanent members who serve two-year terms. India completed its two-year term in December last year.
“When India, the most populous nation of the world, does not find a seat as a permanent member of the UNSC, it tends to undermine the moral legitimacy of the UN. Therefore, the time has come for making the UN bodies more democratic and representative of the current realities of our age,” Singh added.
Singh also said that innovation and enhanced international cooperation among countries are required to ensure the safety of the world and keep UN Peacekeepers effective in today’s challenging times.
At the same time, the defence minister commended the achievements of UN peacekeeping operations across the globe and highlighted the importance of such missions.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Germany, India near deal for 6 subs: Why this is significant for Delhi
Germany’s defence minister Boris Pistorius, who is in India on a four-day visit, said his country is in a ‘good place’ to bag the six-submarine deal worth Rs 43,000 crore. The deal is part of New Delhi’s P-75I project that envisages the construction of advanced underwater vessels
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to meet his US, Germany counterpart next week
German Federal Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius will visit Mumbai where he is likely to visit Headquarters, Western Naval Command and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited
Rajnath Singh holds talks with US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin
Lloyd Austin arrived in New Delhi on Sunday on a two-day tour that comes over two weeks ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Washington