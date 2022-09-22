UN allies with NCC to clean beaches of waste and plastic

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) to address the problem of plastic pollution.

The “Puneet Sagar Abhiyan” and “Tide Turners Plastic Challenge programme” are intended to help achieve the common goal of having clean water sources, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defence.

In the presence of the Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh, the MoS for Defense Ajay Bhatt, the Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, other senior officials from the Ministry of Defence, and UNEP representatives, the MoU was signed by the DG NCC Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh and the Resident Representative of the UN World Food Programme Bishow Parajuli.

The defence secretary expressed confidence that the 1.5 million NCC cadets will play a significant role in turning the campaign into a widespread movement. He claimed that they have the power to affect young people’s thinking all over the world.

According to the ministry, he thanked the UNEP for helping the NCC with the campaign and said that “it is our collective responsibility to protect the environment so that future generations can live a long and healthy life.”

During the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26, held in Glasgow, Scotland between October 31 and November 13, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to his vision as “Panchamrit.” The government has taken a number of initiatives to realise this vision, including the “Puneet Sagar Abhiyan.”

