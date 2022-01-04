UKSSSC SI recruitment 2022: Apply for 221 vacancies from 8 January; check details here

The recruitment will be held for 65 posts of SI (Civil Police), 43 vacancies of SI, 24 posts of Fire Officer and 89 vacancies of Gulmayanak

Applications for the posts of Sub Inspector, Gulmanayak and other vacancies have been invited by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC). Applicants can apply for the 221 posts from 8 January at the official website at https://sssc.uk.gov.in/.

The deadline to submit the application for the UKSSSC vacancies is 21 February. The SI recruitment written exam is tentatively scheduled to be held in July. The recruitment will be held for 65 posts of SI (Civil Police), 43 vacancies of SI, 24 posts of Fire Officer and 89 vacancies of Gulmayanak.

Steps to apply for UKSSSC SI recruitment 2022:

― Visit the official website at https://sssc.uk.gov.in/

― Click on the link to apply for UKSSSC SI posts that is given on the main page

― Complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process of the UKSSSC

― Login to the UKSSSC portal to fill in the SI application

― Complete the UKSSSC SI application and submit it

― Save a copy of the completed SI recruitment for future use

As per the official notification, the candidates need to complete the OTR process to be eligible for applying for the vacancies. In case they have any queries during the OTR process, applicants can email chayanayog@gmail.com. They can also contact the UKSSSC on the Whatsapp number 9520991174 and toll free number 9520991172.

The candidates should be between the ages of 21 and 28 years old in order to apply for the SI recruitment. For more details on the SI eligibility criteria, applicants can view the official notice here.

The UKSSSC SI recruitment exam will be held in Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format for a duration of two hours. The paper, which will be of 100 marks, will test the candidates on their knowledge of Hindi, current affairs, logic and reasoning and awareness about issues related to Uttarakhand.

The Commission will not send the admit cards of the SI recruitment exams by post. Applicants can access the UKSSSC SI exam hall tickets only through the official website of the Commission.

The salaries of the applicants will be in the range of Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400 (level 7).

For more information on the recruitment process and other details, candidates can visit the official website of the UKSSSC.

