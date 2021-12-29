UKSSSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for over 1,500 Constable, Fireman posts, check details here

Interested applicants must note that the age limit for the Constable posts is between 18 to 22 years. For Fireman posts, the age of the applicant should be between 18 and 25 years

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has invited applications for Fireman and Constable posts. Aspirants can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of UKSSSC - https://sssc.uk.gov.in.

The Commission will start the registration process from 3 January next year. The last date of registering for posts is 16 February. The written examination is scheduled to be held in June next year, as per the official notice.

UKSSSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Interested applicants must note that the age limit for the Constable posts is between 18 to 22 years. For Fireman posts, the age of the applicant should be between 18 and 25 years.

UKSSSC Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

The UKSSSC will shortlist the candidates on the basis of a written examination. The written exam will have multiple choice questions and will comprise of 100 marks. The duration of the UKSSSC exam will be two hours and will test the applicants on General Hindi, current affairs and knowledge about the state. For further details on the eligibility criteria, candidates can view the official advertisement by the UKSSSC here.

It is to be noted that the Commission has mandated One Time Registration for the recruitment process. It is mandatory for the candidates to fill the OTR before filling the application. The information entered in the OTR will be a part of the application form, so candidates should fill in details carefully while registering for OTR.

For assistance in filing OTR, candidates can call on helpline number - 9520991172 (toll-free) or can Whatsapp on - 9520991174. They can also send an email on - chayanayog@gmail.com.

With this recruitment drive the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission aims to fill a total of 1,521 vacancies, of which 785 are Constable (male) posts, 291 are Constable (PAC/IRB) posts, and 445 Fireman (male/ female) posts.

For further details regarding the recruitment process and other details, candidates can visit the official website of Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission - https://sssc.uk.gov.in.

