UKSSSC 2022: Deadline to apply for 272 Chief Constable posts today, check direct link to apply

The deadline to apply for the post of Chief Constable under Police Telecom Department of the Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) is Thursday, 23 February.

Candidates who wish to apply may do so latest by today on the official website of UKSSSC - sssc.uk.gov.in or on the recruitment portal - recruitment.uksssconline.in.

Methodical procedure to apply for the post is as follows:

Visit the portal - recruitment.uksssconline.in

Click on link that reads, ‘Apply here’ against the vacancy

Click on ‘Register Here’ and key in your details

Fill the application form and pay the required fee

Submit the form and keep a copy of the submitted form to use it in the future

Direct link to apply is here.

The examination for UKSSSC Chief Constable will be conducted in July this year. The online application process had begun on 10 January, 2022. Only those candidates who are between 18 to 22 years of age are eligible to apply for the post of Chief Constable.

Candidates will have to appear for a written exam of 100 marks which will consist of Objective Type Questions with Multiple Choice. The exam duration will be of 2 hours.

Those who belong to the unreserved and OBC category need to obtain 45 percent marks to qualify the written exam, whereas candidates of reserved categories should earn 35 percent marks to qualify the written paper.

The merit list of qualified candidates prepared by the Commission will be uploaded on the official website of UKSSSC. Selection will be done on the basis of qualification in the written exam, followed by a physical eligibility test and a detailed medical examination.

For more details regarding the exam, candidates can view the notice for instructions here.

The recruitment drive by Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission is being carried out to fill a total of 272 vacancies of Chief Constable.