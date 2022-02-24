Ukrainian ambassador seeks PM Modi's intervention, says 'special partnership' with Russia could ease crisis

Russian president Vladimir Putin launched special military operations 'to protect' residents in eastern Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to 'consequences'

New Delhi: Calling India a "very influential global player", the Ukrainian ambassador to India Igor Polikha on Thursday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support amid the ongoing military operation from Russia in Ukraine.

#WATCH | Delhi: Dr Igor Polikha, Ambassador of Ukraine to India seeks Government of India's intervention amid #RussiaUkraineConflict; urges PM Narendra Modi to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin. pic.twitter.com/L1b48I42DN — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

Polikh's appeal to Modi came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine.

Speaking at a press briefing here in New Delhi, Polikha said, don't forget that India was the leader of the non-alignment movement for many years.

"Non-alignment movement was created in the time of the Cold War just to prevent world tension. It was based on the principle of peace," he said, adding that India was the architecture of world-famous principles — 'Panchsheel'.

"We urge PM Narendra Modi to immediately contact Russian President Vladimir Putin and our President Volodymyr Zelensky," Polikha said.

"I don't know how many world leaders Putin may listen to but, the status of Modi ji makes me hopeful. Because of his strong voice, Putin would at least think it over. We are expecting a much more favourable attitude from the Indian government. It's the moment of truth, the moment of destiny," Polikha said, according to India Today.

At the present movement, "we are asking and pleading" for the support of India, he added.

"I am an ambassador to India. Of course, the position and the task of every ambassador is to make the position of his country make more favourable. ...India is UNSC's non-permanent member. India is a very influential global player," he said.

Polikha said that up to the last moment the world was hoping for a peaceful solution. "Up to the last moment, our president was asking for bilateral negotiations with Russia," he said.

"We have confirmed information that a lot of Ukrainian aerodromes, military airports, military installations were attacked by bombs and missile attacks," Polikha told media persons. "Some attacks happened on the outskirts of the capital. Some attacks happened deep inside the territory of Ukraine.

Earlier today, Russian President Vladimir Putin said special military operations are being launched "to protect" residents in eastern Ukraine. He also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences".

Leaders from a number of countries including the UK, the US, Canada and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in the Donbas region.

The Indian embassy in Kiev today said the present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain and Indian citizens should remain calm and safe amid escalating situation in Ukraine.

With input from agencies

