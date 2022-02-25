UKPSC Lower PCS result 2021 declared; check scores at ukpsc.gov.in

According to the merit list released by the Commission, a total of 837 candidates have passed the exam

The results of the Combined State (Civil) Lower Subordinate Service Exam 2021 have been declared by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC). Those candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the results by visiting the official website at ukpsc.gov.in.

According to the merit list released by the Commission, a total of 837 candidates have passed the exam. Applicants can also check their cut-off marks and final answer key by referring to the official website.

Aspirants should note that the merit list comprises the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. Those who have been shortlisted are now qualified to appear for the Lower PCS Main exam that is scheduled to be held on 28 August. Additionally, the Commission will issue an official notification in the coming days for the Main exam.

Check steps to download UKPSC Lower PCS result 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website at ukpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Search and click on the Lower PCS result link that is available on the homepage

Step 3: Then, click on the result merit list link

Step 4: The UKPSC Lower PCS result merit list will appear on screen

Step 5: Check and download by searching roll number on the list

Those who want can check the UKPSC Lower PCS prelims result 2021 here.

As per the schedule, the UKPSC Lower PCS exam 2021 was held on 12 December, while the answer keys were declared on 31 December, last year.

Through this recruitment drive, UKPSC plans to fill a total of 190 vacancies through the Lower PCS exam.

Vacancy Details:

For the post of Nayab Tehsildar: 35 vacancies

For Deputy Jailor: 27 posts

For Supply Inspector: 28 openings

For Marketing Inspector: 50 posts

For Labour Enforcement Officer: 9 positions

For Excise Inspector: 10 vacancies

For Excise Inspector and Senior Cane Development Inspector: 2 each

For Cane Development Inspector: 23 vacancies

For Khandsari Inspector: 4 openings

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.