UK: Vistara hands over 'unruly passenger' to authorities at Heathrow Airport
The incident happened on a Delhi to London flight and was reported to the local authorities. The passenger was taken into custody for investigation upon arrival at London Heathrow, Vistara said
New Delhi: Vistara has handed over an unruly passenger to London's Heathrow Airport administration for abusing and misbehaving with crew members on board while the flight was on route to London, said an airline official on Wednesday.
Vistara spokesperson said the passenger was taken into custody for investigation upon arrival at London Heathrow.
"There was an incident involving an unruly passenger was reported on our flight UK17 from Delhi to London on May 30, 2022. The incident was reported to the local authorities, and the passenger was taken into custody for investigation upon arrival at London Heathrow. Our staff is cooperating with the authorities, as required," the spokesperson said.
"Vistara stands firm with its zero-tolerance policy against unruly behaviour that endangers the safety, security, and dignity of its customers and staff," the spokesperson added.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Rahul Gandhi’s canards at Cambridge: The Yuvraj at it again
Rahul Gandhi’s interaction at Cambridge was an underwhelming attempt at ‘conversation’, heavily departed from the factual, substantial and well-researched event it should have been
UK launches new high potential visa: What it is, who is eligible, how it works
The visa is usually issued for for two years. If you have a PhD or another doctoral qualification, it will be issued for three years
UK to hold days-long bash to celebrate queen's 70-year reign
Britain is getting ready for a party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne with four days of pomp and pageantry in central London starting 2 June