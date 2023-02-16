Travelling is the best way to truly connect with people around the world. One can easily experience new cultures, traditions, people, and food by venturing on journeys to new places. Speaking of which, Alex Outhwaite, a travel journalist from the United Kingdom, recently paid a visit to India and had a great time travelling to different states in the country and interacting with people. Her entire trip had some popular tourist destinations including Udaipur, Kolkata, and Tamil Nadu, and her social media handle proves that. During her trip, Outhwaite also befriended a flower seller in a Tamil Nadu market who adorably adorned her hair with a string of jasmine flowers, which are traditionally worn by women in South India.

Taking to her Twitter account, Outhwaite shared the video with a sweet caption that reads, “Making friends in Tamil Nadu.” Notably, the video is from a market in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai city.

Making friends in Tamil Nadu 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/x2C1OrvFLQ — Alex Outhwaite (@AlexOuthwaite) February 14, 2023

As the clip plays, the saree-clad flower seller can be seen holding a chain made of jasmine flowers in her hand and offering to tie it in Outhwaite’s hair. With a warm smile on her face, the woman also speaks to the journalist and then goes to pin the string of flowers to the journalist’s hair. The heartwarming interaction between the two has gone viral and is winning a lot of hearts on the internet. While sharing the video on her Instagram handle, she wrote,”In November I spent a month in Tamil Nadu – the southeast Indian state. Tamil Nadu has a lot to offer. Miles of coastline, hill stations, and tea plantations, thousand-year-old temples, and a focus on the arts. As always though, some of my favourite moments were the unplanned ones – meeting new people.”

Reacting to her video, several social media users lauded the journalist for her humble and warm behaviour. A user wrote, “This was special….flowers have a special place in South India…Great empathy….Welcome….”, while another user wrote, “You both have such heartwarming smiles throughout the video.”

Check more reactions:

@Neroli_Meadows next time try this in Chennai (IPL) — Sachin Chanda (@SachinChanda6) February 15, 2023

Welcome to our home. Tamil Nadu is one of the beautiful, culturally rich and hospitable places in the world. I wish and hope you enjoy your stay and tell the world about us. — A.K.I 🕉️ (@ashwinkumariyer) February 15, 2023

This is what you call the language of love! — Sunder R (@rsunders) February 15, 2023

It feels awesome when someone totally out of our homeland comes and appreciates to befriending ❤❤❤ — Amarendra Kumar (@amarendrahbti) February 15, 2023

Precisely why Chennai streets are so wholesome. Morning flowers, Braiding 🌸 in hair by beautiful tamil women🤍 — FB (@itsminetoclaim) February 15, 2023

So far, her video has grabbed thousands of views alongside likes and comments from a lot of users.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.