UK Board result 2020: Alternative websites to check Class 12 scores if official site ubse.uk.gov.in is down

UK Board result 2020: If the official website is slow or unresponsive due to the heavy traffic after results are out, students can log on to third-party websites to check their scores.

UK Board result 2020: The Class 12 board exam results are likely to be declared by the Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) today (Wednesday, 29 July) at 11 am. Students can check the official website — ubse.uk.gov.in — once the scores are declared.

However, the official website could be slow or unresponsive due to the heavy traffic after the results are out. In such a scenario, students need not worry and can log on to alternative websites to check their scores.

Alternative websites to check UK Board result 2020:

Steps to check UK Board Class 12 result 2020 on examresults.net:

Step 1: Visit the website: examresults.net.

Step 2: Select the state board

Step 3: Look for the result link that says ‘UK Board Class 12’

Step 4: Fill in your roll no and ‘Submit’

Step 5: Check your result, download and take a print out of it for future use.

Steps to check UK Board Class 12 results on indiaresults.com:

Step 1: Visit indiaresults.com.

Step 2: Click on 'Uttarakhand' in the list of the states

Step 3: Look for the link for the UK Board Class 12 results.

Step 4: Click on the link. It will take you to a new page. Fill in all the details to get your results.

Steps to check UK Board Class 10th and Class 12th result 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result tab

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to choose UBSE 10th Result 2020 or UBSE 12th Result 2020

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other login credentials and press Submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout for future reference.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, UBSE secretary Neeta Tiwari said that results of both Class 10 and Class 12 will be declared together at the board's headquarters in Ramnagar. State education minister Arvind Pandey and chairman of the board RK Kunwar will be present during the announcement of results.

Tiwari further said that the results are being announced together as a delay due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases would have hampered the process to apply for the higher education of students. Students who are residing in various containment zones and were not able to take the examinations have been marked on an average basis, she added.