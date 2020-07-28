UK Board result 2020 Date: UBSE to announce Class 10, 12 results tomorrow at 11 am; check ubse.uk.gov.in
Uttarakhand Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2020 Date: Schedule to be concluded on 25 March, some of the Uttarakhand Class 10 and 12 exams were postponed till June due to the nationwide lockdown
The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will declare the Class 10 and 12 board results on Wednesday (29 July) at 11 am.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, UBSE secretary Neeta Tiwari said that both the results will be declared together at the board's headquarters in Ramnagar. State education minister Arvind Pandey and chairman of the board RK Kunwar will be present during the announcement of results.
Tiwari further said that the results are being announced together as a delay due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases would have hampered the process to apply for higher education of students. Students who are residing in various containment zones and were not able to take the examinations have been marked on an average basis, she added.
Once declared, students can check the results on UBSE's official website - ubse.uk.gov.in. The evaluation of answer sheets had concluded by 15 July.
Steps to check UK Board Class 10th and Class 12th result 2020:
Step 1: Go to the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result tab
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, where you will have to choose UBSE 10th Result 2020 or UBSE 12th Result 2020
Step 4: Enter your roll number and other login credentials and press Submit
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout for future reference.
The Uttarakhand board results are usually released in the first week of June, but got delayed this year due to COVID-19 pandemic. Around 1.35 lakh students appeared in the Class 12 exams and 1.4 lakh students took the Class 10 exams.
Uttarakhand Class 10 board exams were scheduled to be held between 3 to 25 March and the Class 12 exams were to conducted from 2 to 25 March. However, due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, exams could not held as per schedule. Pending exams were later conducted between 22 and 24 June.
Last year, 76.43 percent students cleared the Class 10 exams while Class 12 students registered a pass percentage of 80.13 percent.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
PSEB Pass Percentage 2020: 90.98% students clear Punjab Class 12 exam; girls fare better than boys
This year, the pass percentage is 90.98%. Girls have outshined boys with a pass percentage of 94.82%, while the pass percentage of boys is 90.99%
Punjab Board 12th Result 2020 DECLARED at pseb.ac.in Updates: 90.98% students pass exam; no toppers list this year
Punjab Board 12th Result 2020 DECLARED at pseb.ac.in Updates: Girls have recorded better results this year in PSEB Class 12 exams with 94.83 percent, whereas 90.99 percent boys passed the exam.
Mizoram MBSE HSSLC Result 2020: Board declares Class 12 exam results; alternative ways to check scores if official site is slow
MBSE HSSLC Result 2020: The official website may be slow due to the heavy traffic. If so, students needn't worry, but log on to these alternative websites to check their scores.