UK Board result 2018 released: Divyanshi Raj tops Uttarakhand Class 12th board exams; check score on uaresults.nic.in

India FP Staff May 26, 2018 12:06:02 IST

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has announced the UK Class 12th Board Result 2018, reports said. The result is available on the UBSE's official website www.ubse.uk.gov.in or www.uaresults.nic.in.

According to News18, 78.97 percent students passed the UK Class 12th board exams and Divyanshi Raj topped the exam with 98.4 percent.

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education conducted the Uttarakhand Class 12th examination from 5 March to 24 March, according to News18. Students can check their results on the official website of the board.

Steps to check Uttarakhand Class 12th board results:

- Log onto the official website www.ubse.uk.gov.in or www.uaresults.nic.in.

- Look for the link which says Uttarakhand Board result 2018

- Click on the link which says Uttarakhand 12th Result 2018

- Enter your roll number

- Download the result

This year, a total of 1,32,381 students took the Uttarakhand Class 12th examination. Last year, a total of 1,45,914 students had taken the Class 12th examination. The board has also declared the result for the Class 10th examination on its official website.


Updated Date: May 26, 2018 12:06 PM

