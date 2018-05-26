UK Board result 2018: Uttarakhand Class 10th board results released; check on uaresults.nic.in

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has announced the UK Class 10th Board Result 2018, reports said. The result is available on its official website www.ubse.uk.gov.in or www.uaresults.nic.in.

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education successfully conducted the Uttarakhand Class 10th exams 2018 from 6 March to 24 March.

Here are the steps to check the results:

-Log onto the official website www.ubse.uk.gov.in or www.uaresults.nic.in.

-Look for the link which says Uttarakhand Board result 2018

-Click on the link which says Uttarakhand 10th Result 2018

-Enter your roll number

-Download the result

The board has also announced the results of Class 12th examinations on its official website.