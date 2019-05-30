UK Board Class 12 Result 2019 declared: 80.13% students pass UBSE HSC exams; check scores on ubse.uk.gov.in

UK Board Class 12 Result 2019 declared | The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has declared the Class 12 (HSC) results. Students can check their scores on the official websites ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in.

The overall pass percentage of UBSE Class 12 students this year is 80.13 percent, up from 78.9 percent last year.

Follow LIVE updates here

The Uttarakhand board's high school and intermediate examinations were held from 1 to 26 March. This time, for the Class 12 exams, 1,24,867 students had registered.

Here is how to check your UK Board Class 12 Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ubse.uk.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'Board exam results'

Step 3: Fill in your admit card details

Step 4: View your result in a new window

Step 5: Download and keep a print out for reference

In 2018, 78.9 percent of Class 12 students had passed. Girls had surpassed boys with a pass percentage of 82.83 percent, while the boys' percentage was 75.3 percent. Divya Raj had topped the examination with 98.40 percent marks.