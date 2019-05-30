UK Board Result 2019 Declared LIVE Updates: 76.43% students clear Class 10 exams; Ananta Saklani from Dehradun emerges topper

Uttarakhand UK Board Class 10th, Class 12th Exam Result 2019 Date and Time Latest Updates: Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) announced the UK Board Class 10 and Class 12 results today (Thursday, 30 May). Ananta Saklani from Dehradun has topped the Class 10 board exams this year. Arpit from Rishikesh bagged the second position and Surakshi Gehtodi from Sitarganj secured the third spot.

This year, Class 12 students have registered a pass percentage of 80.13 percent, up from 78.90 percent in 2018.

Of the total 14,997 students who had registered for the Class 10 board exams this year, 76.43 percent of them cleared the exam.

Students can check their score for 10th Class Examination Result 2019 and 12th Class Examination Result 2019 on the official website ubse.uk.gov.in or at uaresults.nic.in.

The results are likely to be declared at 10.30 am in a press conference, according to reports. The Class 10 exams were held between 2 and 25 March and Class 12 exams began on 1 March and concluded on 26 March.

Here is how to check your UK Board Class 10, 12 Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website ubse.uk.gov.in and click on the link 'Board Results', or visit the portal uaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link which says "10th Class Examination Result 2019" for Class 10 results and "12th Class Examination Result 2019" for Class 12 exam results.

Step 3: Fill in your admit card details

Step 4: View your result in a new window

Step 5: Download and keep a print out for reference

In 2018, UBSE had released result for Classes 10 and 12 classes on 26 May. The pass percentage was 74.57 percent for Class 10 and 78.97 percent for Class 12.