UK Board Result 2019 Declared LIVE Updates: 76.43% students clear Class 10 exams; Ananta Saklani from Dehradun emerges topper

Uttarakhand UK Board Class 10th, Class 12th Exam Result 2019 Date and Time Latest Updates: Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) announced the UK Board Class 10 and Class 12 results today (Thursday, 30 May). Ananta Saklani from Dehradun has topped the Class 10 board exams this year. Arpit from Rishikesh bagged the second position and Surakshi Gehtodi from Sitarganj secured the third spot.
This year, Class 12 students have registered a pass percentage of 80.13 percent, up from 78.90 percent in 2018.
Of the total 14,997 students who had registered for the Class 10 board exams this year, 76.43 percent of them cleared the exam.
Students can check their score for 10th Class Examination Result 2019 and 12th Class Examination Result 2019 on the official website ubse.uk.gov.in or at uaresults.nic.in.
The results are likely to be declared at 10.30 am in a press conference, according to reports. The Class 10 exams were held between 2 and 25 March and Class 12 exams began on 1 March and concluded on 26 March.
Here is how to check your UK Board Class 10, 12 Result 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official website ubse.uk.gov.in and click on the link 'Board Results', or visit the portal uaresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link which says "10th Class Examination Result 2019" for Class 10 results and "12th Class Examination Result 2019" for Class 12 exam results.
Step 3: Fill in your admit card details
Step 4: View your result in a new window
Step 5: Download and keep a print out for reference
In 2018, UBSE had released result for Classes 10 and 12 classes on 26 May. The pass percentage was 74.57 percent for Class 10 and 78.97 percent for Class 12.
Updated Date: May 30, 2019 11:23:50 IST
Highlights
UBSE official website running slow
The official website of the Uttarakhand board ubse.uk.gov.in is running slow. In such cases, students must not panic as there are alternative ways of checking both Class 10 and Class 12 scores on third party websites, such as: examresults.net.in, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.
Results of Class 10th and 12th exams to be available from 11 am
The Uttarakhand board (UBSE) has declared the results of Class 10th and 12th examinations in a press conference today, 30 May. Students who appeared for the board exams can check their scores through the official websites from 11 am.
UK board declares Class 10 and Class 12 results
Over 14,000 registered for SSC Class 10 exams
This time, for the Class 10 examination, a total of 14,997 students had registered. The Uttarakhand Education Board's high school and intermediate examinations were held from 1 to 26 March.
UK board Class 11 exam results also to be declared
Apart from Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, the Uttarakhand board will also release the Class 11 examination results. The Class 11th scores will be available on the UK board official portals.
How and where to check UK board Class 10, Class 12 results
If the official websites are down due to heavy traffic, students can log on to Firstpost.com or various other websites like www.examresults.net.in, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in to check their scores.
Uttarakhand board to announce Class 10, Class 12 results today
Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will announce the UK Board Class 10 and Class 12 results today (Thursday, 30 May). The results are expected around 10.30 am.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
11:23 (IST)
11:22 (IST)
11:16 (IST)
11:07 (IST)
10:58 (IST)
10:54 (IST)
10:51 (IST)
10:46 (IST)
10:39 (IST)
UK board declares Class 10 and Class 12 results
10:38 (IST)
10:36 (IST)
10:32 (IST)
10:30 (IST)
10:16 (IST)
When were UK Board Class 10, Class 12 exams held:
The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) conducted the Class 10 exams between 2 March and 25 March while, the Class 12 board exams were held from 1 March to 26 March.
The UK board is expected to announce the board examination results today, 30 May at 10.30 am so, students are advised to keep a close eye to the official websites: ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in.
10:07 (IST)
10:01 (IST)
09:59 (IST)
09:58 (IST)
09:56 (IST)
