UK Board Class 10 Result 2019 declared: 76.43% students pass Uttarakhand board exams, up from 74.57% in 2018

UK Board Class 10 Result 2019 Declared | The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has declared the Class 10 (HSC) results. Students registered an overall pass percentage of 76.43 percent in the UBSE Class 10 exams, an improvement from 74.57 percent last year.

Students can check their score on the official website: ubse.uk.gov.in or also at uaresults.nic.in.

This time, for the Class 10 examination, a total of 14,997 students had registered. The Uttarakhand Education Board's high school and intermediate examinations were held from 1 to 26 March.

Here is how to check your UK Board Class 10 Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ubse.uk.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'Board exam results'

Step 3: Fill in your admit card details

Step 4: View your result in a new window

Step 5: Download and keep a print out for reference

In 2018, 74.57 percent of Class 10 students had passed. The pass percentage was 68.96 percent and the percentage of girls who passed was 80 percent. Mascal Prajapati had topped the list with 98.40 percent marks in the Class 10 examination.