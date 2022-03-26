UGC urges students to exercise caution before studying in China, says no recognition for online degrees

On Friday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, where the latter raised the issue of the return of Indian students to China

The University Grants Commission has cautioned Indian students planning to pursue higher studies in China to exercise "due diligence" while stating that the higher education regulator does not recognise "degree courses done only in online mode without prior approval."

"A few universities in China have started issuing notices for admission to various degree programs for current and upcoming academic years. Any prospective student needs to be aware that the Chinese government imposed strict travel restrictions in wake of COVID and suspended all visas since November 2020. A large number of Indian students haven't been able to return to China to continue their studies due to these restrictions. Thus far, there has been no relaxation in the restrictions. Further, Chinese authorities have conveyed earlier that courses will be conducted online," said the UGC statement.

The Commission further advised the students to exercise diligence in choosing the place of higher education.

"As per extant rules, UGC and AICTE don't recognize such degree courses done only in online mode without prior approval. In view of the above, students are advised to exercise diligence in choosing where to pursue higher education to avoid further problems in employment/higher studies," said the UGC statement.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday held meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

At the meet, Jaishankar raised the issue of the return of Indian students to China. He told reporters that India hoped that Beijing would adopt a “non-discriminatory approach” on it.

According to Indian Express, over 20,000 Indian students were enrolled in medical degrees. A majority of them had come back to the country after China closed down all universities following the pandemic and have been unable to return ever since due to strict travel curbs. They are worried that their medical degrees may become invalid if online classes continue due to lack of practical experience.

The National Medical Council (NMC) of India had on 8 February clarified that students could not appear for the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE), a licensure examination to practise in India if the medical courses were conducted online.

“Minister Wang Yi assured me that he would speak to the relevant authorities on his return on this matter. He also recognised the particular concerns that medical students have in this difficult situation,” Jaishankar told reporters shortly after his meeting with Yi.

With input from agencies

