UGC NET result 2020: 47,157 candidates qualify for exam; NTA to issue certificates soon
As per a notification released by NTA on its official website - nta.ac.in - a total of 2,59,734 candidates have applied for Assistant Professor only post out of which 6,171 have qualified
The National Testing Agency (NTA) said that 47,157 candidates have qualified for UGC NET June 2020 examination. The UGC NET 2020 result was declared by the Agency on Tuesday, 1 December.
As many as 6,01,242 candidates registered for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor of which 40,986 have qualified for the exam.
NTA in a release said, "As per the UGC policy, 6 percent of those candidates who appear in both the papers and obtain minimum qualifying marks in aggregate of both the papers are declared NET qualified."
As many as 4,029 candidates have qualified for National Fellowship for Scheduled Caste Students (NFSC), 431 for National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes (NFOBC), and 475 for Maulana Azad National Fellowship for Minority Students (MANF).
The UGC NET 2020 was conducted by NTA between 24 September and 13 November. A report by Hindustan Times said that the exam for 81 subjects was held in computer-based test (CBT) mode across 1,119 centres across 225 cities in the country.
A report by Jagran Josh said that certificates will be issued by NTA soon to the UGC NET 2020 qualified candidates.
During the examination, live CCTV surveillance was being carried out with help of more than 2,400 CCTVs. A total of 1,700 jammers were installed in each shift.
NTA has declared UGC NET June/ September results 2020 on Tuesday, 1 December. A total of 8,60,976 candidates registered for the exam this year of which 5,26,707 appeared for the test.
Along with the result, NTA has also release subject-wise cut-off percent has been released in two links.
