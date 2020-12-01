UGC NET 2020: NTA declares exam results; check scores and cut-offs at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The examination is held twice every year to determine the eligibility of candidates to apply for the Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellow (JRF) position at various educational institutions across India

UGC NET June/ September results 2020 have been declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday, 1 December. Candidates can check their score and qualifying status on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the National Eligibility Test (NET) for 81 subjects was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode between 24 September and 13 November.

A total of 8,60,976 candidates registered for the exam this year out of which 5,26,707 appeared for the test.

A report by Scroll.in said that along with the result, NTA has also released subject-wise cut-off percentiles have also been released by the NTA.

The top 6 percent scorers in the UGC NET 2020 will get the NET certification. The examination is held twice every year to determine the eligibility of candidates to apply for the Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellow (JRF) position at various educational institutions across India.

Steps to check UGC NET result 2020:

Step 1: Log on to UGC NET June 2020's official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab that reads, "UGC - NET June 2020 NTA Score."

Step 3: On a new page, enter your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Enter the security pin as displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Click on the Submit button.

Step 6: Your UGC NET result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Check your name, score, qualifying status before saving, and taking a print.

Click here for the direct link to check and download UGC NET result 2020.

The subject-wise cut-off percent has been released in two links. Click here and here for the direct links.

The NTA on Monday, 30 December, released the final answer keys of all the 81 NET subjects on its website. The final answer keys were prepared to take into account the challenges raised by candidates and scrutiny/ resolution by the concerned experts.