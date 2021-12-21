UGC NET exams: Phase II admit cards for 24, 26 and 27 December released; get direct link here

Applicants have to note that admit cards are available only for the subjects of Day 1 to Day 3 of Phase II exams, which means hall tickets are available only for exams to be held on 24, 26 and 27 December

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has put out the hall tickets for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 Phase II exams. Registered candidates may download the admit card from the official website of National Testing Agency - https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/.

Applicants have to note that admit cards are available only for the subjects of Day 1 to Day 3 of Phase II exams, which means hall tickets are available only for exams to be held on 24, 26 and 27 December.

Methodical Procedure to download admit card is as follows

-Visit the official website - https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/

-Click on link that reads ‘Download Admit card’ on the homepage

-Enter the required details to access the UGC NET hall ticket

-Check for any discrepancies and printout a copy to use in the future

Direct link to download admit card using application number and password is here - https://testservices.nic.in/examsys21/root/Home.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFV/yIzhTZHBze3wooSg9DjgglM5OzxXA3c3OOztO/6sA

Direct link to download admit card through application number and DOB is here - https://testservices.nic.in/examsys21/downloadadmitcard/logindob.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFV/yIzhTZHBze3wooSg9DjgglM5OzxXA3c3OOztO/6sA

The UGC NET Phase II exam for December 2020 and June 2021 cycle will be conducted through a Computer Based Test. The Shift 1 exams will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and Shift 2 exam timings are from 3 pm to 6 pm.

As per the official notice on NTA’s website, the Bengali (Group-1) exam will be conducted in Shift 1 and Bengali (Group-2) exam will be held during Shift 2 on 24 December.

On 26 December, Kannada and Hindi (Group-1) exams will be held in Shift 1 while Hindi (Group-2) examination is scheduled to be conducted in Shift 2.

The third day of the exam, 27 December, will have the Sanskrit paper in Shift 1 and the Home Science paper in Shift 2, as per the given schedule.

The admit cards for other papers will be available soon on the official website of NTA, according to the circular. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the UGC NET website for regular updates on the exam and other details.

