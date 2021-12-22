UGC NET exam: NTA releases Phase III examination schedule; check details here

As per the latest updates, the third phase of UGC NET along with the four subjects of phase 1 will be conducted on 4 and 5 January, 2022

The schedule for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 Phase-III exams has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, 22 December. The agency has also published the rescheduled dates of four UGC NET Phase-I papers that got postponed due to cyclone Jawad in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal.

“Phase – III of the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 Examination and the 4 rescheduled (due to cyclone Jawad) Net Subjects of Phase-I are scheduled to be conducted on January 4 and January 5, 2022,” as per the notice. Further in the notice, the Agency informed that the exams will be held in a computer-based mode.

Those who are interested can find the official notice here.

Exam Schedule for UGC NET Phase III

Sociology: 4-January Shift 1

Geography (Group 1): 5-January Shift 1

Geography (Group 2): 5-January Shift 2

Exam Schedule for cyclone-affected candidates in Berhampur-Ganjam, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Gunupur, Puri, and Visakhapatnam

Social Work: 4-January Shift 1

Labour Welfare/Personnel management/Industrial relations/Labour and Social welfare/Human resource management: 4-January Shift 1

Odia: 4-January Shift 2

Telugu: 4-January Shift 2

The Sociology exam will be held in a single shift on 4 January, while the Geography paper is scheduled to take place in two shifts. Moreover, in due course of time, NTA will announce the admit card for UGC NET Phase III through another notification on the official website.

Yesterday, NTA had released the admit cards of UGC NET Phase II exams. The UGC NET December 2020 and June 2021 Phase II examination will be conducted from 24 to 30 December, as per the agency.

Candidates are required to keep visiting the official website of UGC NET to gain more information about the exams and other details related to the hall tickets. For any doubts or issues, applicants can contact the NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in or call the Agency's Help Desk at 011-40759000.