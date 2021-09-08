NTA has clarified that no alterations to the applications will be allowed through e-mail, hard-copy application, fax and so on

The correction window for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2020 and June 2021 exam cycles has been opened by National Testing Agency (NTA).

Candidates can now make changes to their forms till 11.50 pm on 12 September at the official website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/.

Candidates can follow these steps to make changes in the UGC NET applications:

Visit the official website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/

Click on the link for the correction window for June 2021 and December 2020 exam cycles given on the main page

Sign in using the required details, including application number and password

Make any required changes in the form and check the particulars before pressing submit

Download and save a copy of the corrected application for the future

According to the notification, the edit window facility is only available to candidates who have successfully submitted the form and completed the fee payment before 6 September. The circular also states that no alterations to the application form will be entertained through mediums such as e-mail, hard-copy application, fax and so on.

The UGC NET exam will be conducted from 6 to 8 October and from 17 to 19 October. The exam cycles of December 2020 and June 2021 were merged to regularise the examination. The Junior Research Fellowship (JRFs) slots of the two exam cycles have also been combined.

The test will be conducted in computer-based mode for determining the eligibility of candidates for the position of JRFs, Assistant Professorship, or both, in Indian colleges and universities.

For the JRF application, the candidate should not be older than 31 years of age as on October 1, 2021. No upper age limit is present while applying for the Assistant Professor position. The age restriction for JRF is valid only for the June 2021 examination.