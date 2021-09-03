NTA revises exam dates for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021; check official notice here

The UGC NET exam cycles of June 2021 and December 2020 had been merged by the NTA in order to regularise the examination. The exams will be conducted in a computer-based format

The dates for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2020 and June 2021 exam cycles have been shifted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). As per the new schedule, the exams will be held from 6 to 8 October and from 17 to 19 October.

The exams were earlier scheduled to be held from 6 to 11 October but were shifted as the NET exam on 10 October was clashing with “some major Examinations that also have been scheduled for that day,” as per the official notification.

The UGC NET exam cycles of June 2021 and December 2020 had been merged by the NTA in order to regularise the examination. The exams will be conducted in a computer-based format. Candidates can apply for the examination till 5 September at the official website of the UGC NET at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/.

The process to apply for the UGC NET exam is as follows:

Visit the official website at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/ Click on the link for “Application Form UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycle” that is given on the homepage Click on the new registration tab and complete the registration process using the required details Finish the online application form, upload the needed documents and make the fee payment Press submit and save a copy of the completed application

Here’s the direct link: https://testservices.nic.in/examSys21/root/Home.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFV/yIzhTZHBze3wooSg9DjgglM5OzxXA3c3OOztO/6sA

The application process is also open for candidates who had registered for the December 2020 exam cycle but were unable to complete the full process.

The NTA has also clarified that the Junior Research Fellowship (JRFs) slots of both the exam cycles will be merged. Meanwhile, the distribution for Subject-wise cum Category-wise allocations of JRFs will remain the same.

For JRF, the maximum age of the candidate should not be more than 31 years as on October 1, 2021. This age limit is only applicable for the current examination. No upper age limit is applicable to apply for the UGC-NET for Assistant Professor.