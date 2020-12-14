UGC NET E-Certificate 2020 and JRF Award Letter released by NTA; download documents from ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Candidates must make sure that they enter all the required credentials correctly to login to download the UGC NET June 2020 e-certificate and JRF award letter

UGC NET June e-certificate 2020 and JRF Award Letter have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Students who have qualified the national-level eligibility test can download the certificate and award letter from the official page.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, candidates must make sure that they enter all the required credentials correctly to login to download the UGC NET June 2020 e-certificate and JRF award letter.

The UGC NET June/ September results 2020 for 81 subjects were declared by NTA on 1 December. The exams were conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode between 24 September and 13 November.

The top 6 percent scorers in the UGC NET 2020 have received the NET certification. The exam was conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates to apply for the Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellow (JRF) position at various educational institutions across India.

Steps to download UGC NET June e-certificate 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website of UGC - NET June 2020 - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Under the Important Links tab on the homepage, tap on the notification that reads, "E-Certificate-UGC NET June 2020”

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to Select Institution -- UGC-NET or Joint CSR UGC-NET.

Step 4: Enter the Captcha code displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Click Proceed.

Step 6: You will be directed to another page where you will have to enter your roll number or application number, enter date of birth mentioned in application, select exam session and enter Captcha Code

Step 7: Once done, tap on Proceed and your UGC NET June E-certificate 2020 will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Check all the details properly including the spelling of your name before saving and taking a printout.

Direct link to download UGC NET June E-certificate 2020: https://ecertificate.nta.ac.in/login.php

For any query related to JRF Award Letter or NET June 2020 E-Certificate, candidates can mail the authorities at ecertificate@nta.ac.in.

The eligibility for Assistant Professor or for Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor depends on marks obtained by the candidates in both the papers of UGC-NET in aggregate.

Those who qualify for the JRF award are eligible to pursue research in the subject of their post-graduation or in a related subject and are can also become Assistant Professor.