UGC-NET Dec 2020 and June 2021: Provisional answer key released; check details here

The answer key has been released for all 81 subjects. Candidates are allowed to raise an objection to the answers till 9 pm on 24 January

The provisional answer key for University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2020 and June 2021 exam has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Those who have appeared for the exam, can download the answer key by visiting the official website here.

Students should note that the answer key released by NTA has been issued for all 81 subjects. Those candidates who are not satisfied with any answer given in the provisional answer key, can raise an objection. The objection can be flagged till 9pm on 24 January and a fee has to be paid. The last date for the transaction of the fee is 24 January till 11:50 pm.

Below are the steps to download UGC-NET answer key:

Step 1: Go to the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on UGC NET Answer Key link that is available on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates need to key in their login details and click on submit

Step 4: Then, check and download the answer key

Step 5: Keep a printout of the UGC NET Answer Key for future reference

Find the direct link to download the answer key here.

Applicants are directed to pay a processing fee of Rs 1000 per challenged answer. “The Challenges made by the candidates, along with the documents uploaded to support, will be verified by a panel of subject expert/s. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly and the processing fee paid for the challenge will be refunded,” the notice states.

Check the official notice here.

As per the schedule, NTA held Phase I of UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 between 20 November and 5 December, 2021. While, Phase II was conducted from 24 to 27 December and finally, Phase III took place between 4 and 5 January, 2022. These exams for 81 Subjects were taken up through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

For more details and information, candidates are requested to keep a regular check on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

