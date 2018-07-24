UGC NET 2018 answer keys and recorded responses released; check at cbsenet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the answer keys and recorded responses of the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) on the official website — cbsenet.nic.in.

The result of the UGC Net July 2018 is expected to be released next week. The candidate will be able to check his result on the official website once it is out.

How to check for answer key:

- Go to the official website for UGC NET July 2018 exam— cbsenet.nic.in.

- Click on the UGC NET Answer key and recorded response challenge link available on the home page.

- Enter the application number, date of birth, security pin and enter it.

- Submit and download the answer key and recorded responses.

The candidates can challenge the record responses, answer keys through the official website. They need to submit an amount of Rs 1,000 to be accepted through credit or debit card only, according to The Indian Express.

Candidates can also download the respective question papers available on the official website.

CBSE conducted the UGC NET July examination on 8 July for 84 subjects at 91 selected Cities of Examination spread across the country. As per NDTV, a total number of 11,48,235 candidates were registered for UGC NET July examination.

The UGC NET July examination is going to be the last National Eligibility Test conducted by the Board. According to the Union government's plans, the responsibility of the organisation of UGC NET examination will now be conducted by the newly-formed National Testing Agency (NTA).