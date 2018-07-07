National Testing Agency to conduct NEET, JEE Main twice a year; UGC-NET, other competitive exams to be computer-based

Competitive exams such as the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, the National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET), Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) and others will now be computer-based and conducted by the National Testing Agency, Union education minister Prakash Javadekar said on Saturday.

Launching the NTA at a press conference at Shashtri Bhawan in New Delhi, Javadekar said that the syllabus, nature of questions, language alternatives and exam fees will remain the same but the mode of examination will now be a computer-based test.

"NTA has started its work and will conduct exams from this year," he said, adding that UGC-NET will be the first exam held by the NTA in December this year.

The minister also announced that both NEET and JEE Main will be conducted twice a year. "NEET will be held in February and May, and JEE Main will be conducted in January and April. Students will have the choice to attempt both or one but the best score will be taken into account while giving admission," Javadekar said.

He also added that the exams will be held over a period of four to five days. "Examination will be conducted for, say, two lakh students per day over four to five days. The student will have the choice to select their dates. It is more student-friendly and open," the Union minister said.

Allaying fears of a new format, Javadekar said the computer-based tests will help keep a check on paper leaks. "Nothing will change except for a computer-based test. It will be more secure and keep a check on papers getting leaked," he said.

He also added that students who don't have access to computers will get a chance to take mock tests at centres identified by the Ministry of Human Resources Development from August onwards.