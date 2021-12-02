UGC extends deadline for submission of MPhil, PhD thesis; check new dates here

The extension for the submission of the thesis will be applicable to all scholars whose due date is on 30 June or before it. However, the deadline extension will not be applicable to individuals who have received a fellowship

The University Grants Commission has granted an extension of six months to MPhil and PhD students for the submission of their thesis. The revised deadline means that the students can submit their thesis till 30 June next year.

The extension for the submission of the thesis will be applicable to all scholars whose due date is on 30 June or before it. However, the deadline extension will not be applicable to individuals who have received a fellowship.

In the official notice, the UGC states that extension has also been granted for "submitting evidence of publication and presentation in two conferences." However, as per the educational body, the fellowship tenure will be up to five years. Moreover, the extension of deadline by the UGC does not mean the extension of fellowships.

The previous deadline for thesis submission was 31 December this year. Earlier in March 2021, the UGC had extended the deadline for the thesis submission. As per News18, the Commission had taken the decision to grant a further extension to MPhil and PhD students to submit their thesis on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, the UGC, in accordance with the National Education Policy (2020) ordered all the central universities to make necessary arrangements to conduct the Common Entrance Test (CET) for admissions to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the 2022-23 academic year.

The Common Entrance Test for postgraduate and undergraduate courses may be conducted from the academic session 2022-2023 through the National Testing Agency, as per the Indian Express. As per the agency, NET scores would be used for gaining entrance into doctorate programmes, whenever possible.

The plans for holding the CET were earlier for the year 2021, but the plans were postponed due to the pandemic. The exams will be held in 13 regional languages as well as English and Hindi. The CET may be adopted by private universities as well, according to the UGC.

