UGC directs college students to post selfie with national flag as part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed the students of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to post a selfie with the National Flag.

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has asked students to post a selfie with the National Flag as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign on the website -- harghartiranga.com.

According to a report in NDTV, the students can also pin their locations on the website along with their pictures.

The Chairman also said, "“On 12 March, 2021, the nation began a 75-week countdown to the 75th anniversary of independence from Sabarmati Ashram launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Online Meeting of Hon'ble Chairman UGC with HEIs https://t.co/OaqRg5CVj9 — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) August 1, 2022

Meanwhile, UGC has also directed schools, colleges and educational institutions across the country to celebrate Independence Day by hoisting the National Flag on their premises in the morning after 9 am on 15 August. The Commission also added that the flag housing ceremony may also be organised in virtual format.

Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign

The central government announced the ‘Har Ghar Jhanda’ campaign under which it has asked people to hoist the national flag over their houses on 15 August.

The campaign has been launched as part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, where India is celebrating and commemorating of 75 years independence.

In a statement, the government said, “Our relationship with the flag has always been more formal and institutional than personal. Bringing the flag home collectively as a nation in the 75th year of independence thus becomes symbolic of not only an act of personal connection to the Tiranga but also an embodiment of our commitment to nation-building.”

The government added that the idea of a flag being unfurled at each home would invoke feelings of patriotism in the hearts of people and also promote awareness about the national flag.

To kick start the campaign, the government has decided not to distribute any of the national flags. Instead, it has asked the people to buy it so that they will have a sense of pride in the nation.

