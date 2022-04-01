Ugadi 2022: History, significance and all you need to know about the festival

Ugadi or Yugadi is celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month, according to the Hindu calendar

Ugadi or Yugadi is the festival that marks New Year's Day for several southern states, including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. This year, Ugadi will be celebrated on 2 April.

Ugadi or Yugadi is celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month, according to the Hindu calendar. The day, also celebrated as Gudi Padwa by Marathi and Konkani Hindus, is celebrated with great joy and fervour.

Did you know that Yugadi is made up of two words? Yuga means age and adi means beginning, which translates into "the beginning of a new age". The term Ugadi is used by the Telugu people, whereas people from Karnataka use the word Yugadi for the festival.

On the occasion of Ugadi, here are certain things that you must know about this festival:

Ugadi History

According to popular legends, the universe was created by Lord Brahma on the same day as that of Ugadi. Lord Brahma then went to introduce days, weeks, months, and years in order to keep a track of time. Therefore, it is believed that Ugadi marks the beginning or the first day of the universe.

According to Hindu scriptures, Yugaadikrit was one of the many names of Lord Vishnu, which means the creator of ages or Yuga. Therefore, Kannadiga and Telugu people worship Lord Vishnu and seek blessings from the lord for happiness and prosperity in their lives.

Ugadi Significance-

The festival of Ugadi marks the arrival of the spring season. Ugadi also marks the beginning of a new era. Devotees worship Lord Vishnu, who is the creator of Yuga or ages. Therefore, the significance of this festival is extremely crucial to the people living in the Deccan region.

Ugadi Celebrations and rituals-

The day begins with ritualistic oil baths, followed by prayers. There are many customs associated with the festival of Ugadi, one of which is making Ugadi Pachadi, a special prasad made from raw mango, flowers, salt, neem leaves, jaggery and tamarind. Ugadi Pachadi is said to highlight the essence of life.

