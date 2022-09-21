New Delhi: The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena approached the Bombay High Court on Wednesday seeking permission for holding a Dussehra rally at Mumbai’s famous Shivaji Park.

The political outfit decided to approach the court since the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has not responded to their application seeking permission for the rally.

The Bombay High Court has posted the matter for hearing on 27 September.

On behalf of the Shiv Sena faction, the petition was filed by its secretary Anil Desai.

The petition mentioned that the party was compelled to approach the HC as the Mumbai civic body was yet to take a decision on their applications submitted as early as August seeking permission for the rally during the festive month of October.

The petition also sought directions to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to immediately grant permission for the Sena’s Dussehra rally at central Mumbai’s Shivaji Park.

The plea came up before a division bench headed by Justice R D Dhanuka on Wednesday, seeking urgent hearing on the matter, following which the bench posted it for hearing on Thursday.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction in its plea, filed through advocate Joel Carlos, said that their party had been holding the Dussehra rally every year at the Shivaji Park since 1966 and the civic body had always permitted it so far.

The Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government, which comprised the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, collapsed in June this year after a rebellion led by senior Sena leader Eknath Shinde against the Sena leadership.

Shinde was later sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister with BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.

With inputs from agencies.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.