Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena faction approaches Bombay HC, seeks nod for Dussehra rally
The petition sought directions to the BMC to immediately grant permission for the Sena's Dussehra rally at central Mumbai’s Shivaji Park. The Sena faction decided to approach the court since the civic body has not responded to their application seeking approval for the rally
New Delhi: The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena approached the Bombay High Court on Wednesday seeking permission for holding a Dussehra rally at Mumbai’s famous Shivaji Park.
The political outfit decided to approach the court since the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has not responded to their application seeking permission for the rally.
The Bombay High Court has posted the matter for hearing on 27 September.
On behalf of the Shiv Sena faction, the petition was filed by its secretary Anil Desai.
The petition mentioned that the party was compelled to approach the HC as the Mumbai civic body was yet to take a decision on their applications submitted as early as August seeking permission for the rally during the festive month of October.
The petition also sought directions to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to immediately grant permission for the Sena’s Dussehra rally at central Mumbai’s Shivaji Park.
The plea came up before a division bench headed by Justice R D Dhanuka on Wednesday, seeking urgent hearing on the matter, following which the bench posted it for hearing on Thursday.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction in its plea, filed through advocate Joel Carlos, said that their party had been holding the Dussehra rally every year at the Shivaji Park since 1966 and the civic body had always permitted it so far.
The Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government, which comprised the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, collapsed in June this year after a rebellion led by senior Sena leader Eknath Shinde against the Sena leadership.
Shinde was later sworn in as Maharashtra chief minister with BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.
With inputs from agencies.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Who is Santosh Yadav, the first woman invited to be chief guest at RSS’ mega Dussehra event?
Hailing from Haryana, 54-year-old Santosh Yadav is the first woman to climb Mount Everest twice — in 1992 and 1993. On 5 October, she will also be the first woman chief guest at the RSS’ annual Nagpur affair
Lord Rama of 'Adipurush', Prabhas to set 100-ft-tall effigy of Raavan on fire this Dussehra!
Like every year, the Lav Kush Ramlila committee will be hosting hundreds and thousands of people during the exuberant festivities of Dussehra in Delhi from 26 September
Fight for 'real' Shiv Sena: SC to hear plea of Uddhav faction on 27 September
SC on Wednesday said it will hear on 27 September, an application of Uddhav-led faction seeking to restrain the EC from deciding on the claim of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-led group over the 'original' Shiv Sena.