Udaipur: 'Tantrik' kills man & woman with fevi-quick, stabs them in private parts; arrested

Udaipur: An occultist was arrested on Monday for killing a man and a woman by throwing a hard adhesive on them and stabbing them in the private parts, back on November 15.

As per reports, naked bodies of Rahul Meena, who was a government teacher, and woman Sonu Kanwar were recovered in Kela Bawdi forest under Gogunda police station limits on November 18.

Police had initially presumed an angle of illicit affair or honour killing.

However, after a primary investigation, cops zeroed in on an occultist Bhalesh Kumar, native of Dungarpur area. He was detained and interrogated firmly after which he confessed to have murdered them, said Vikas Kumar,

Superintendent of Police.

Bhavesh told cops that he stays in a temple in Bhadvi Guda from where he gave ‘Tabeez’ to people who are in trouble.

The SP said that Sonu and Rahul had met in the temple and developed an illicit relationship. Both of them were also in touch with the accused Bhavesh.

On the other hand, Rahul’s marital life was not going on well and he used to quarrel with his wife, the SP said.

His wife reached the tantric and sought his help. The tantric told her about the extra marital affair of his husband Rahul with Sonu, the SP said.

When Rahul and Sonu came to know about this, they got angry with Bhavesh and started conspiring to defame him, police said.

Fearing defamation among his followers, Bhavesh also hatched a conspiracy to eliminate them. He purchased 50 fevi-quick tubes and collected the liquid in a bottle, police said.

On the evening of November 15, he called Rahul and Sonu and took them to an isolated place.

After sometime, he pretended as if he was leaving from that place and when the man and woman started making physical relations there, Bhavesh poured the bottle on their faces. They got stuck. Meanwhile, the accused hit them with stones and knife and left the place, police said.

The bodies were recovered on November 18.

The accused is under police custody, the SP said.

