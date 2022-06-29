Udaipur murder: The first big challenge for new NIA boss Dinkar Gupta

Dinkar Gupta, an ex-Punjab DGP and 1987-batch IPS officer, will head India’s premier anti-terrorism probe agency till 31 March, 2024

On Monday, Dinkar Gupta on Monday took over as the Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Gupta, an ex-Punjab DGP, will head India’s premier anti-terrorism probe agency till 31 March, 2024. He relieved CRPF chief Kuldiep Singh, who had been holding the post as an additional charge since May last year after the retirement of YC Modi, of the additional charge of the NIA.

The Udaipur terror case, which the Centre directed the NIA to take over and ‘thoroughly investigate’ will doubtlessly be Gupta’s top priority.

Gupta was briefed about all the important cases being handled by the agency immediately after taking over as the NIA chief. He held a review meeting as well, officials said.

Gupta was quoted as saying by The Tribune, "I shall do my best to fulfil the mandate given to the NIA for expeditious investigation and prosecution of offences relating to terrorism, a menace that affects the security and integrity of the country."

Let’s take a closer look at Gupta’s life and career:

Gupta is a 1987-batch IPS officer of Punjab cadre.

As per The Print, colleagues call Gupta “a sound officer who leads from the front”, “an experienced hand in terror cases with an excellent network”, “the one with an eye for detail”, “a trouble-shooter”, a “workaholic”, and an officer who is “open to criticism”.

Having a Master’s Degree in police administration, Gupta’s experience as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Punjab for more than two years from 2019 will come handy as some terror groups have started raising their ugly head in the state.

Before becoming the Punjab Police chief, Gupta headed a unit where he directly supervised Punjab State Intelligence Wing, State Anti-Terrorist Squad and the Organized Crime Control Unit.

As per The Print, Gupta served as district police chief of Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur for more than seven years through the militancy phase. From busting networks of narco-terrorism, carrying out operations in terror cases to cracking down on organised crime, the senior IPS officer has had his hands full, as per the report.

An experienced and distinguished officer, Gupta earlier had an eight-year stint on central deputation from June 2004 to July 2012 during which he held sensitive assignments, including as the head of the Intelligence Bureau unit which looked after the security of VVIPs.

Brush with controversies

As per The Print, Gupta became Punjab DGP by superseding five senior officers, who challenged his appointment with claims that the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had “tailor-made rules to include Gupta in the panel”.

Though the Central Administrative Tribunal quashed the appointment of Gupta, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had set aside the tribunal’s order, as per the report.

As per DNA, Gupta was removed as the state police chief by the Congress government under Charanjit Singh Channi in October last year and was posted as chairman of Punjab Police Housing Corporation (PPHC).

Gupta had decided to go on a month’s leave after Channi took over as the chief minister and the state government gave the charge to 1988-batch officer Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota, as per the report.

In 2020, Gupta apologised after his remarks on the Kartarpur Corridor – which links the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, with Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur of Punjab – triggered a row.

“Kartarpur offers a potential that you send somebody in the morning, by evening he is trained terrorist", Gupta was quoted as saying at an event organised by Indian Express newspaper.

"You are there for six hours, you can be taken to a firing range, you can be taught to make an IED (Improvised Explosive Device)," Gupta added.

Decorated officer

Gupta was decorated with two police gallantry medals in 1992 and 1994. He was also decorated with the Police Medal for Meritorious Services by the President and the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (2010).

In 1999, Gupta was awarded the British Chevening Gurukul Scholarship by the British Council at London School of Economics.

He has been a visiting professor (2000-01) at the George Washington University, Washington and American University where he was invited to design and teach a course, titled ‘Governments under Siege: Understanding Terrorism and Terrorists’, in January-May 2001.

