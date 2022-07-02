Udaipur murder: Rajasthan BJP minority wing hits out at Congress, says accused not linked to party

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was killed by two cleaver-wielding men, who posted a grisly video of the crime online claiming responsibility for the murder

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party's minority wing in Rajasthan has denied the allegation levelled by the Congress that the main accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case in Udaipur was a BJP member. A photo showing Riaz Akhtari with some local BJP leaders of Udaipur had emerged earlier.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Sadiq Khan, state president of the BJP Minority Morcha, said the photo cannot be held as proof to show that Riaz Akhtari is a party member.

"Anyone can have a photo with any leader. It does not mean that he is a member of the BJP," Sadiq told reporters.

"He might have gone to some programme of the party to carry out a recce and got photos clicked with local leaders. Since it is a normal trend to upload photos with leaders or celebrities on Facebook and other social media platforms, he might have also uploaded the photo but it does not mean that he is a BJP member," Sadiq said.

BJP hits out at Congress

The BJP leader said the murder highlights the state government's failure as it did not provide security to Kanhaiya Lal despite a clear threat.

The BJP leader said the Congress wanted to shift the blame on the saffron party in order to divert public attention from the "failure of the Ashok Gehlot government", which he alleged did nothing for minorities in three-and-a-half years.

Sadiq said Akhtari's vehicle number was "2611", which he obtained by choice in 2013, and this indicated his radical ideology.

Udaipur murder

Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, was killed on Tuesday afternoon by two cleaver-wielding men, who posted a grisly video of the crime online claiming responsibility for the murder.

The two accused, Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, were arrested hours after the incident while fleeing on a motorcycle.

Two more people, who were allegedly involved in a recce of Kanhaiya's shop in Mal Das Street and in the alleged conspiracy to kill him, have also been arrested.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.