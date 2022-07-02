India

Udaipur murder: Kanhaiya Lal's killers in NIA custody

NIA will bring both the accused from Ajmer's high-security jail to Jaipur

Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad

Jaipur: After officially taking over the probe into the Udaipur tailor's murder case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken custody of the two accused, Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad.

NIA will bring them from Ajmer's high-security jail to Jaipur, ANI reported.

Earlier two persons -- Mohsin and Asif -- were arrested on Thursday night for conspiring the brutal beheading of tailor Kanhaiya Lal.

He was killed on Tuesday afternoon by two cleaver-wielding men, Akhtari and Mohammad, who posted a grisly video of the crime online claiming responsibility for the beheading. Both the accused were arrested in Rajsamand hours after the crime.

"Two persons have been arrested. They were co-conspirator of the murder of Kanhaiya and they are being interrogated," police said on Friday.

The case is being investigated by NIA with support of the Anti-Terrorist Squad and Special Operations Group of the Rajasthan Police.

