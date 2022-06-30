'The National Investigation Agency (NIA) should probe Udaipur murder case in time-bound manner, and the trial should be conducted in a fast track court,' Gehlot said.

Udaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday visited the house of Kanhaiya Lal who was brutally killed by two men here.

The chief minister spoke to the family members and relatives of Lal.

Gehlot was accompanied by party's state chief Govind Singh Dotasra, Revenue minister Ramlal Jat, DGP M L Lather and other leaders and officials during his visit to Lal's house at sector 14 here, officials said.

"Our police did a good job; arrested accused & found international links, which is why NIA came into the picture... We'll appeal to take this case via fast track. We want NIA to be time-bound & punish the guilty within a month. We'll cooperate with them," said Gehlot after meeting the family.

Yash, son of Kanhaiya Lal, said that the chief minister has provided financial to the family and also assured him of a government job.

"I have spoken with the CM. He has provided us financial help too. He has also assured me of a Government job. He is cooperating with us, and we are ready to cooperate too," said Yash.

Yash also said that the family has demanded security from the chief minister.

"We have demanded security. My father was not provided security but we should be provided. We have been assured of the same. The culprits should not be given anything less than a death sentence," he added.

Lal, a tailor, was on Tuesday killed by two men who had posted videos online that said they were avenging an insult to Islam.

The incident triggered stray cases of violence in Udaipur and curfew was clamped in seven police station areas of the city.

Lal was cremated on Wednesday in the presence of a large number of people.

Heavy deployment of police has been made in Udaipur to maintain law and order and two Additional Director General, one Deputy IG and other senior officials are camping in the city to monitor the situation, officials said.

Thousands of people on Thursday took part in a protest rally here against the gruesome murder of Lal.

The 'Sarv Hindu Samaj' rally was called by Hindu organisations and was held peacefully from the Town Hall to the collectorate with permission of the district administration.

