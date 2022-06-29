Udaipur Killing: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot calls for all-party meet, BJP says ‘running from responsibility’

Gehlot has also announced, to give an out-of-term promotion to five policemen — Tejpal, Narendra, Shaukat, Vikas and Gautam — for their quick response to the crime as they quickly arrested the accused involved in the incident

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who is at the centre of widespread public furore and political attack after the horrific beheading of Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur over a social media post supporting Nupur Sharma, on Wednesday called for an all-party meeting in the wake of the incident.

Gehlot called for the meeting after meeting state officials to review the law and order situation in the state.

Gehlot also announced, to give an out-of-term promotion to five policemen — Tejpal, Narendra, Shaukat, Vikas and Gautam — for their quick response to the crime as they quickly arrested the accused involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday squarely blamed Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot for the gruesome incident.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "CM Gehlot is running from his responsibility, State government is sitting like mute spectator. It raises questions on Rajasthan's law and order situation that's a tourist-centric state. Congress vitiated situation for appeasement politics.”

Former Union minister and BJP spokesperson Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore came down heavily on Gehlot, calling the Kanhaiya Lal’s killing 'a terrorist attack, which Gehlot was trying to pass off as just another murder'.

“The policy of appeasement of Ashok Gehlot is responsible for incidents such as Udaipur. Criminal elements have had a free run since this government has come to power. Anarchy is at an all-time high. In the past six months, not a single week has gone by without jihadi incidents. This government is totally responsible for this terrorist attack. Under the Congress rule, the state has become a safe haven for terrorists,” Rathore said on Wednesday.

He also called for a probe into who in the state were patronising such terrorists and extremists.

“Such incidents are being continuously reported in Rajasthan. Terror orgs are thriving in the state and the state government has directly or indirectly provoked them,” Rathore added.

