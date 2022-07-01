Udaipur Killing: Another Nupur Sharma supporter in fear of life

Nitin Jain, a trader, is a resident of the same Sector 11 of Udaipur which one of the murderers of Kanhaiya Lal had mentioned in a video post on social media after committing the act. He too had come out in support of Sharma

Delhi: Nitin Jain, a tyre-trader, is petrified since the day tailor Kanhaiya Lal was brutally beheaded by two in Udaipur for having supported Nupur Sharma on Facebook.

He is a resident of the same Sector 11 of Udaipur which one of the perpetrators had mentioned in a video post on social media to targeted in retribution. He too had come out in support of the now-suspended BJP spokesperson.

A police complaint was filed against Jain by a Muslim man as he had shared a social media post in support of Sharma. He thought the matter ended when he apologised to the complainant. However, some people were noticed conducting recces of his shop in Goverdhan Vilas area, following which he had kept his shop closed for a few days in fear.

On Friday, members of the Jain community met the district collector and handed in a memorandum pressing for enhanced security for Jain.

"Though the matter was settled after he apologised, some people were conducting recces of his shop in Goverdhan Vilas area...," Yashwant Achaliya, president of Shree Mahaveer Sena, who gave the representation to Udaipur collector, said.

"In the video, Riaz Akhtari is talking about beheading of people in Sector 11. Since Nitin Jain lives in Sector 11, we believe he is also on the target of the radical elements. We requested the collector to take the matter seriously so that an incident like the Kanhaiya Lal murder is not repeated in Udaipur," Achaliya said. He said though a round-the-clock security is already in place outside Jain's house, it should be enhanced. "Photos of those who were conducting recces were provided to the police yesterday," he added.

SHO Savina police station said a complaint was filed against Jain few days ago for sharing a post on social media, but the matter was settled. He said two policemen have been deployed outside Jain's house.

On 28 June, two men with a cleaver decapitated 27-year-old Kanhaiya Lal, tailor, in Rajasthan's Udaipur district. After the murder, the attackers posted videos on social media saying they had committed the crime to avenge an insult to Islam – referring to the objectionable comments made by BJP’s Nupur Sharma against Prophet Muhammad. Lal had allegedly posted an objectionable comment in support of Sharma.

With input from PTI

