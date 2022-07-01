Udaipur Killing: Accused’s bike had 2611 Mumbai attack date on number plate; paid extra Rs 5,000 for it

The police team is collecting details of the purchase of the bike and how the accused got hold of the special number

The registration number of accused Riyaz Akhtari’s bike, the man who stands accused of murdering Kanhaiya Lal on 28 June in Udaipur, has a connection with the Mumbai terror attacks, investigation into the case has revealed, according to an NDTV report.

The report stated that Attari’s bike, RJ 27 AS 2611, was bought by him to remember the terror attack in Mumbai that was carried out on 26 November, 2011. The police team is collecting details of the purchase of the bike and how the accused got hold of the special number. Reportedly, the bike number 2611 was taken after depositing an additional Rs 5,000 in 2013.

According to police, after the murder of Lal in his shop on 28 June, the accused, Attari and Ghouse Mohammad fled on this bike, but were later arrested in Rajsamand district, about 45 km from Udaipur.

The motive of the accused behind the bike number linked to the date of Mumbai attack will be investigated.

Meanwhile, two more men, Mohsin and Asif, were arrested on Friday in Udaipur for conspiring in Lal's murder and were produced in a local court.

The court granted one-day transit remand of the duo. They will now be produced in designated NIA court in Jaipur on Saturday by the ATS, an advocate appearing in the case said.

Additional Director General (SOG and ATS) Ashok Rathore said the two men were arrested on Thursday night for criminal conspiracy and conducing a recce of the tailor's shop. The two are co-conspirators in the murder of Lal and are being interrogated, an official had said in the morning.

Rathore said the main accused have been shifted to high security prison in Ajmer after they were granted judicial custody by a court on Thursday.

The case is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) with support of the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police.

The 27-year-old tailor was killed on Tuesday by two cleaver-wielding men -- Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad -- who posted a grisly video of the crime online. He was killed in retaliation for supporting now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Facebook.

With input from agencies

