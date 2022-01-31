UCEED, CEED 2022: Final answer keys to be released today; check ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in

Both the tests were held for candidates in two parts -- Part A and Part B; the first part (Part A) was an objective and computer-based test, while the second part (Part B) was a descriptive and offline mode test

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release the final answer key of Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2022 and the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2022 today, 31 January. Those who appeared for the design entrance tests can download their answer keys by visiting the official websites at ceed.iitb.ac.in or uceed.iitb.ac.in.

As per the schedule, CEED 2022 and UCEED 2022 were conducted on 23 January. Also, both the tests were held for candidates in two parts which were Part A and Part B. The first part (Part A) was an objective and computer-based test, while the second part (Part B) was a descriptive and offline mode test.

Check how to download CEED 2022 Part A Final Answer Key:

Step 1: Visit official website at ceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Search and click on ‘CEED Answer Key’ which is on the ‘Portal’ tab

Step 3: Within a few seconds, the answer key of CEED will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Check the answer key and download the PDF file

For the unversed, the CEED is a national-level entrance test for students seeking admission to Master of Design (MDes) courses. These programmes are available at IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IISc Bangalore, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee and IIITDM Jabalpur.

Check how to download UCEED 2022 Part A Final Answer Key:

Step 1: Visit official website at uceed.iitb.ac.in

Step 2: Search and click on ‘UCEED Answer Key’ on the portal tab

Step 3: After providing all details, the answer key of UCEED will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Check and download the answer key

The UCEED test is held for candidates looking for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes. These courses are available at IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, and IIITDM Jabalpur.

According to an NDTV report, the final CEED score will be evaluated by giving students 25 per cent weightage to marks obtained in Part A and 75 percent to marks gained in Part B.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.