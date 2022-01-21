UCEED and CEED 2022: Exam to begin on 23 January, check guidelines to follow on exam day

Candidates preparing for the exams must note that the tests will be divided into two parts. The first part (Part A) will be held in computer-based mode while the second part (Part B) will be taken up in a pen and paper mode

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is all set to conduct the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2022 and Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2022 on 23 January. The entrance examinations will be held both in online and offline mode.

Candidates preparing for the exams must note that the tests will be divided into two parts. The first part (Part A) will be held in computer-based mode while the second part (Part B) will be taken up in a pen and paper mode. Currently, the UCEED 2022 and CEED 2022 admit cards are available on the official websites ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in. Those who haven’t downloaded it, can do so by following the steps given below.

Steps on how to download UCEED 2022 Admit Card:

Step 1: Go to the official website at uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link that read ‘Download UCEED 2022 admit card’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates are requested to enter their login credentials correctly.

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the UCEED 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and keep a print out of the same for future reference.

Find direct link here.

For the unversed, UCEED is conducted for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIITDM Jabalpur, IIT Guwahati, IIT Delhi and IIT Hyderabad.

Steps on how to download CEED 2022 Admit Card:

Step 1: Go to the official website at ceed.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads ‘Download CEED admit card 2022’ that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates are directed to enter their login credentials correctly.

Step 4: After providing all details, the CEED 2022 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Appearing candidates need to download the admit card. Keep a print out of the same for future use or reference.

Find direct link here.

For the uninitiated, CEED is a national-level entrance test for students seeking admission to Master of Design (MDes) courses. These special courses are available at IISc Bangalore, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Kanpur, IIT Guwahati, IIT Roorkee, IIITDM Jabalpur, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi.

Here are a few set of guidelines that students have to follow on the examination day:

Candidates must bring an original ID proof that has been issued by the government. If the ID proof is found to be fake, then the candidature will be cancelled.

While answering the exam, candidates will not be allowed to remove their face masks.

Candidates must strictly follow all social distancing guidelines, throughout the CEED and UCEED 2022 exams. They must also arrive at the centre at least half an hour before the examination.

Items like a transparent bottle, a face mask, sanitiser in a transparent bottle, and a face shield is allowed.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.