UCEED 2022: IIT Bombay postpones admit card release date, check details here

The release date for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2022) admit card has been postponed by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay). The UCEED hall ticket was earlier scheduled to release on 8 January, but now it has been postponed to 12 January.

Those appearing for the entrance examination can download the hall ticket by visiting the official website at uceed.iitb.ac.in as and when it is released. As per the schedule, the examination will be held on 23 January and will begin from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Check steps on how to download UCEED Admit Card 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on UCEED Admit Card 2022, when the link is made available on the home page.

Step 3: Candidates are requested to enter their login details correctly and click on submit.

Step 4: The hall ticket will be displayed on the screen shortly.

Step 5: Check the admit card properly and download it.

Step 6: Take a hard copy of UCEED Admit Card 2022 for further need or reference

After downloading the hall ticket, candidates must check details including name, exam centre, reporting time among others. On the day of the exam, applicants have to show a government ID proof for the verification process along with the admit card. Proofs like driving licence, voter ID, passport or Aadhaar card will be accepted.

For the unversed, the UCEED exam has two parts; Part-A and Part-B. The first part (Part-A) will be a computer-based exam and the second part (Part-B) will comprise questions related to sketching or outlining that needs to be attempted on the sheet provided. It is mandatory for all appearing candidates to attempt both the parts in the given time. This year, the UCEED 2022 will be conducted in 24 cities across the country.

For more details and updates, students are advised to keep a check on the official website - uceed.iitb.ac.in.

