UCEED 2022 answer key to be released on 25 January; check details here

In order to raise the objection against the answer key, applicants can login to the candidate portal using their registered mail ID and password

The answer key for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination (UCEED) 2022 will be released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay tomorrow, 25 January. Aspirants can download their answer key from the official website of UCEED - http://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in .

UCEED 2022 Answer Key: Steps to download

Visit the official website of UCEED - http://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in

On the homepage, search for the UCEED 2022 Answer Key link and click on it

UCEED 2022 Answer Key will appear on the screen of your device

Download the UCEED 2022 Answer Key and take a printout for future reference

The answer key will be available for the applicants in PDF format. They can challenge the answer key till 27 January 2022. In order to raise the objection against the answer key, applicants can login to the candidate portal using their registered mail ID and password.

It is to be noted that it is the preliminary version of the UCEED 2022 answer key. The final version will be released by the exam-taking authority on 31 January. The UCEED 2022 result will be declared on the official website on 10 March this year. Scorecard will be available for applicants from 14 March to 14 June at the UCEED website.

UCEED 2022 examination was held on 23 January at various exam centres in 24 cities across the country. It was conducted in two parts; Part-A and Part-B. The first part of the exam was a computer-based one. The second part tested the sketching skills of the applicants. It was compulsory for the applicants to attempt both parts of the exam. The duration of the examination (Part A and Part B) was three hours.

For the unversed, Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination is conducted for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Bombay, IIITDM Jabalpur, IIT Guwahati.

Check the official brochure here.

For more details, applicants are advised to keep a check on the official website of UCEED - http://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in .

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.