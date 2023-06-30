‘UCC is DCC-Dividing Civil Code,’ says Congress; BJP retorts ‘not our creation, is in Constitution’

“This is not UCC, this is DCC-Dividing Civil Code. UCC is not the agenda, rather the agenda is to divide the people of the country,” Congress leader Meem Afzal said Friday on the Uniform Civil Code.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s strong push for a Uniform Civil Code in the country has unruffled the Congress as also the larger bunch of Opposition parties since they see this as a ploy to shore up Hindu vote bank ahead of the next year’s Lok Sabha elections in which PM Modi will seek a third term.

Reacting sharply on the matter, former Union minister and senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar reminded the opposition that UCC was not a BJP creation, but was envisaged in India’s Constitution.

“This (Uniform Civil Code) is not BJP’s innovation, it is Article 44 of the Constitution which was written by BR Ambedkar,” Prakash Javadekar said.

Meanwhile Congress’ Manish Tewari too attacked the BJP over the issue. “The Uniform Civil Code issue is being stirred up only to serve the agenda of polarisation,” says Tewari on UCC.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going all out to bat for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India. Sushil Modi, the head of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice, Friday indicated that the panel would be mooting the matter in its upcoming meeting on July 3.

“In more than a dozen cases, the Supreme Court has said that Uniform Civil Code (UCC) should be implemented as soon as possible. The court has repeated this time and again. I don’t understand why the same age for marriage can’t be fixed for Hindus and Muslims. It is being propagated that the UCC will affect religious customs and rituals. If criminal law is the same for all people in the country, then why can’t civil law be that way?” Sushil Modi said Friday.

