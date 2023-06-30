‘UCC is DCC-Dividing Civil Code,’ says Congress; BJP retorts ‘not our creation, is in Constitution’
BJP's strong push for a UCC in the country has unruffled Congress as also the larger bunch of Opposition parties since they see this as a ploy to shore up Hindu vote bank ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in which PM Modi will seek a third term
“This is not UCC, this is DCC-Dividing Civil Code. UCC is not the agenda, rather the agenda is to divide the people of the country,” Congress leader Meem Afzal said Friday on the Uniform Civil Code.
Bharatiya Janata Party’s strong push for a Uniform Civil Code in the country has unruffled the Congress as also the larger bunch of Opposition parties since they see this as a ploy to shore up Hindu vote bank ahead of the next year’s Lok Sabha elections in which PM Modi will seek a third term.
Reacting sharply on the matter, former Union minister and senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar reminded the opposition that UCC was not a BJP creation, but was envisaged in India’s Constitution.
Related Articles
“This (Uniform Civil Code) is not BJP’s innovation, it is Article 44 of the Constitution which was written by BR Ambedkar,” Prakash Javadekar said.
Meanwhile Congress’ Manish Tewari too attacked the BJP over the issue. “The Uniform Civil Code issue is being stirred up only to serve the agenda of polarisation,” says Tewari on UCC.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going all out to bat for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India. Sushil Modi, the head of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice, Friday indicated that the panel would be mooting the matter in its upcoming meeting on July 3.
“In more than a dozen cases, the Supreme Court has said that Uniform Civil Code (UCC) should be implemented as soon as possible. The court has repeated this time and again. I don’t understand why the same age for marriage can’t be fixed for Hindus and Muslims. It is being propagated that the UCC will affect religious customs and rituals. If criminal law is the same for all people in the country, then why can’t civil law be that way?” Sushil Modi said Friday.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
‘Opposition trying to wriggle out of anti-scam crackdown’: PM Modi on Patna meet
"All the corrupts joined their hands in Patna's meeting. Opposition is trying to escape the anti-scam crackdown. The corrupt leaders are trying to save each other. My guarantee is I will not spare any of them and I will take every scamster to task," says PM Modi.
AIMPLB opposes Uniform Civil Code after PM Modi advocates for proposed law
The AIMPLB held an emergency online meeting late on Tuesday after PM Modi advocated for the implementation of the UCC, asking how can the country function with dual laws that govern personal matters, and accused the Opposition of using the issue to "mislead and provoke" the Muslim community.
PM's comparison between family and nation to justify UCC flawed; Uniform Civil Code can't be forced, says Chidambaram
"Even in a family there is diversity. The Constitution of India recognised diversity and plurality among the people of India. A UCC is an aspiration. It cannot be forced on the people by an agenda-driven majoritarian government," the Congress leader tweeted