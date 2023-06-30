UCC bill to be tabled in Parliament monsoon session next month
The bill on implementing Uniform Civil Code may be sent to parliamentary standing committee which will hear from various stakeholders on it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre could introduce a bill on implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) during the monsoon session of Parliament which is set to begin next month.
A report by India Today quoted sources saying the bill may be sent to parliamentary standing committee which will hear from various stakeholders on the UCC.
As per sources to PTI, the monsoon session is likely to begin in the third week of July.
The development comes within hours after Rajya Sabha Secretariat issued a public notice stating that a parliamentary panel, on July 3, will hear views of the Department of Legal Affairs, the Legislative Department and the Law Commission on UCC.
“Members are reminded that the next meeting of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice will be held at 3 pm on Monday, 3rd July 2023, to hear the views of representatives of the following organisations on public notice issued by the Law Commission of India on the Uniform Civil Code,” the notice read.
Members of the committee have been informed that their input on the UCC will be sought and considered during the July 3 meeting.
The concept of a UCC involves the formulation and implementation of personal laws that would apply to all citizens of India, irrespective of their religion, sex, gender, or sexual orientation. Currently, personal laws are governed by religious scriptures within various communities.
PM Modi, on Tuesday, emphasised on the need of uniform laws for people across communities, claiming that Muslims are being instigated over the sensitive issue.
The Prime Minister said the Supreme Court too has advocated for a UCC, but those practising vote bank politics are opposing it.
On June 14, the Law Commission of India invited the public and recognised religious organisations to provide their views and ideas on UCC. This highlights the commission’s commitment to examining the issue in a comprehensive manner.
With inputs from agencies
