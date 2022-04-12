Uber hikes Delhi-NCR fares by 12% due to rising fuel prices; all you need to know

The fares in Delhi-NCR have been hiked just days after the ride-hailing company increased cab fates in Mumbai by 15 percent.

Booking a cab will be costlier in Delhi-NCR from today as app-based cab aggregator Uber has hiked trip fares by 12 percent. According to reports, the company has cited protests by drivers and rising fuel prices as the reason behind the increase in fares.

Cab service Ola has not revealed if it has also increased its fare rates.

On Monday, the head of central operations, Uber India and South Asia, Nitish Bhushan stated that “. To help cushion drivers from the impact of the spike in fuel prices, Uber has raised trip fares in Delhi-NCR by 12 percent. Over the coming weeks, we will continue to track fuel price movements and will take further steps as needed.”

According to a Times of India report, Uber has also stated that the increase would be calculated on the base fare of a trip, and not take into account the time of travel. The price hike would not be linked with surge pricing.

The fare hike comes after cab drivers protested against rising fuel prices at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on 8 April. The drivers also threatened to go on indefinite strike if their demands were not fulfilled. Several unions including Delhi Taxi, Sarvodaya Driver Welfare Association and Tourist Transporters and Tour Operators Association had come out in support of the protest.

Fuel prices have been hiked over the last few days in Delhi NCR. One kilo of CNG in the National Capital Territory now costs Rs 69.11. CNG prices in the region have been increased by Rs 12.48 since last month when the gas distributors started hiking the charges due to high international energy prices.

Consumers will be hit by the price hike, with many of them already facing issues in cab services. According to a survey of app-based cab users by community platform LocalCircles, 47 percent of its respondents said the top issue they faced was driver cancellation, followed surge pricing (32 percent) and long waiting times (9 percent).

