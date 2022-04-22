Two Ukrainian nationals detained at railway station in Assam
Police detained the Ukrainian nationals from the Agartala Firozpur Express train on Thursday night
Karimganj: Amid Russia's ongoing military operations in Ukraine, two Ukrainian nationals were detained by police at Badarpur Railway Station in Assam's Karimganj district.
The Police detained the Ukrainian nationals from the Agartala Firozpur Express train on Thursday night. They were identified as Trischanisk Voladimir, 39, and Najari Bhojniuk, 21.
According to reports, the railway police were conducting a routine check-up when they noticed the two foreign nationals in the 14619 Agartala Firozpur Cantt Express train.
"We detained them from the Tripura Sundari express (14619 Agartala Firozpur Cantt Express) train. When we asked them to show valid documents like passport, visa etc, they were not able to show the documents. We have recovered some Bangladeshi currency notes, shoes, clothes, and other items, four bags in possession from them. We are trying to contact with the Ukraine Embassy in New Delhi," Dulon Boro, an official of the Government Railway Police said.
The duo boarded the train from Agartala station and was moving towards the national capital, the official said.
