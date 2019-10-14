You are here:
Two terrorists shoot dead truck driver in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, assault orchard owner

India Press Trust of India Oct 14, 2019 23:23:45 IST

  • Two terrorists, including a suspected Pakistani national, shot dead the driver of a Rajasthan truck and assaulted an orchard owner in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir

  • The deceased has been identified as Sharief Khan, they said, adding that the terrorists carried out the attack in Shirmal village

  • The incident came on a day post-paid cellular services resumed in Kashmir after a 72-day communication clampdown following abrogation of Article 370 provisions

Srinagar: Two terrorists, including a suspected Pakistani national, shot dead the driver of a Rajasthan truck and assaulted an orchard owner in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Sharief Khan, they said, adding that the terrorists carried out the attack in Shirmal village in desperation as fruit transportation has picked up in the Valley.

The incident came on a day post-paid cellular services resumed in Kashmir after a 72-day communication clampdown following abrogation of Article 370 provisions. Police said "there was a resentment among the locals over the Monday incidents". One of the terrorists involved in the attack is suspected to be a Pakistani, they said.

Initial reports had said that the driver died after his truck was set afire by miscreants.

Updated Date: Oct 14, 2019 23:23:45 IST

