Two terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Awantipora, say police
Police said notorious terrorist Kaiser Koka, who has been active since 2018, has been neutralised and the identity of the second terrorist is being ascertained.
Srinagar: Security forces on Monday killed two terrorists in a gunfight in the Wandakpora area of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir.
In a twitter message, Kashmir Zone Police said notorious terrorist Kaiser Koka, who has been active since 2018, has been neutralised and the identity of second terrorist is being ascertained.
#AwantiporaEncounterUpdate: #Terrorist Kaiser Koka #neutralised. Identification of 2nd terrorist being ascertained. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 01 USA made rifle (M-4 Carbine), 01 pistol and other materials have been recovered.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/LghRwJ27sU
— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) July 11, 2022
Police said Incriminating material, arms and ammunition including 01 USA made rifle (M-4 Carbine), 01 pistol and other materials have been recovered from them. Kashmir Zone Police had earlier tweeted," Encounter has started at Wandakpora area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."
#AwantiporaEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/CdxJGkxJix — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) July 11, 2022
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Srinagar: Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in Rangreth area
The Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet that two unidentified terrorists were killed in Rangreth area of Srinagar
Jammu and Kashmir: Unidentified terrorist gunned down by security forces in Awantipora
Inspector-General of Police in Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorist is being ascertained and the operation is still underway
J&K: 1 terrorist killed in Tral area of Awantipora, encounter underway
In a post on Twitter, the Kashmir Zone Police said the police and security forces were on the job as the operation continued