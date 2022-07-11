Police said notorious terrorist Kaiser Koka, who has been active since 2018, has been neutralised and the identity of the second terrorist is being ascertained.

Srinagar: Security forces on Monday killed two terrorists in a gunfight in the Wandakpora area of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir.

#AwantiporaEncounterUpdate: #Terrorist Kaiser Koka #neutralised. Identification of 2nd terrorist being ascertained. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 01 USA made rifle (M-4 Carbine), 01 pistol and other materials have been recovered.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/LghRwJ27sU — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) July 11, 2022

Police said Incriminating material, arms and ammunition including 01 USA made rifle (M-4 Carbine), 01 pistol and other materials have been recovered from them. Kashmir Zone Police had earlier tweeted," Encounter has started at Wandakpora area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."

